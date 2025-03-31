Belize’s natural heritage deserves even stronger conservation strategies (commentary)

Belize is widely regarded as a global leader in conservation, home to vast rainforests, diverse wildlife and the second-largest barrier reef in the world. The country has implemented protected areas, community-led conservation initiatives and sustainable tourism models, yet its national parks remain under increasing pressure from deforestation, expanding agriculture and unregulated development. The draft National Protected Areas System (2024) offers a framework for better management, but conservation experts argue that a more cohesive, long-term national park strategy is needed to protect Belize’s biodiversity and sustain its environmental and economic future. Escalating threats Despite ongoing conservation efforts, Belize’s protected areas face increasing environmental and economic pressures. Conservation groups, researchers and local communities have raised concerns over three key threats: Expanding agriculture: Large-scale agribusiness operations, particularly for sugarcane, citrus and cattle ranching are contributing to deforestation at an alarming rate. Forest clearance leads to habitat fragmentation, soil erosion and water pollution, impacting both terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Corporate tourism: The rapid growth of luxury resorts and tourism infrastructure, particularly near coastal and rainforest areas, is fueling land clearing, wastewater runoff and reef degradation. Conservationists warn that without stronger regulations, tourism could outpace sustainability efforts. Deforestation and habitat loss: Illegal logging and land clearing continue to shrink primary forests, reducing habitat availability for species such as jaguars, tapirs and macaws, while contributing to climate change through increased carbon emissions. According to the Belize Forest Department, the country lost approximately 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) of forest between 2017 and 2021, with a significant portion…This article was originally published on Mongabay

