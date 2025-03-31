Brazil plans new Amazon routes linking the Pacific & China’s New Silk Road

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Peru last November and inaugurated the Chancay Port, a megaproject rising from the Pacific coast. This wasn’t just a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Jinping’s presence in the town, 75 kilometers (46.6 miles) from Peru’s capital, Lima, celebrated a bold move in China’s strategic game of global trade. The $3.4 billion project, spearheaded by the Chinese state-owned COSCO, will reduce distance and costs and is a key part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the New Silk Road, a strategy to expand its trade capabilities and global influence. Experts say the port, poised to be the largest in South America, is more than just concrete and steel; it’s a powerful statement about China’s ambition to dominate trade routes and a concrete step toward a future where Latin American goods flow through the Pacific, not the Atlantic. This new infrastructure is a critical hub for the growing trade between China and South America, especially Brazil, a major supplier of grains and other commodities — Brazilian exports to Asia rose from $8.8 billion in 2002 to $152.4 billion in 2023. The President of the Republic of Peru, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, along with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, inaugurated the Megaport of Chancay. Image courtesy of Peru’s Presidential Office (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). In 2012, soybean exports to China were valued at around $12 billion, accounting for 69% of Brazil’s total soybean exports, according to a study. By 2021, Brazil’s soybean exports to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay