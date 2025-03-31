Madagascar highway pushes on through controversy

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — The Malagasy government is pushing ahead with a controversial highway linking Antananarivo and the port city of Toamasina, 260 kilometers (162 miles) away. Construction has already begun on the first section, which passes through the ecologically sensitive Anjozorobe Angavo forest corridor as well as near a UNESCO-listed monument to the Merina people, the Royal Hill of Ambohimanga. This first section, which will cover 80 km (50 mi) from Antananarivo to Anjozorobe, funded by the state, is being built by Egyptian firm Samcrete Holding and is expected to be completed by December. The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (known by its French acronym, BADEA) will provide $325 million for a second phase of the road project. Civil society organizations have drawn the attention of BADEA and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has also pledged funding for the highway, to the construction firm’s poor handling of the project, citing the silting up of local rice fields as one example. More than a hundred environmental and human rights organizations met to discuss the project in November 2024. “You, the government’s senior civil servants, don’t always have to comply with the demands from above. It is up to you to provide credible arguments to higher authorities. Politicians often believe they have the last word. That is why you are forced to follow their ideas,” Ndranto Razakamanarina told members of ministerial teams present at the meeting. Razakamanarina is the head of the Voahary Gasy Alliance, a platform of civil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay