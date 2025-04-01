Rethinking carbon: The climate movement needs to be a human one, says Paul Hawken

Celebrated author, thinker and entrepreneur Paul Hawken joins Mongabay’s podcast to discuss his new book, Carbon: The Book of Life, and argues that the jargon and fear-based terms broadly used by the climate movement alienate the broader public and fail to communicate the nuance and complexity of the larger ecological crises that humans are causing. “The climate cannot have a crisis. It’s impossible … there is a crisis, don’t get me wrong, but it’s right here on Mother Earth [and] we did it,” he says. The subject of Hawken’s book, carbon — the fourth most abundant element in the universe, and a fundamental building block of life — is being maligned, he argues, in a way that distracts from the root causes of ecological destruction in favor of technological solutions that are not viable at scale, or international agreements that prioritize carbon accounting. Instead, Hawken argues that real change begins in, and is propelled by, communities: “Community is the source of change, and what we have [are] obviously systems that are destroying community everywhere.” Jargon is useful for communication of concepts within the scientific community, but when applied to messaging for the general public, it fails to communicate the problems humans face effectively. “We have to be able to develop language [about] where we are and what’s happening and where we wish to go, which is commensurate [with] that innate desire for us to connect and be families and love our children and be in wonder and be in awe and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay