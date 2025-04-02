Last year ‘one of the worst for UK butterflies’

From BBC

Last year was one of the worst on record for butterflies in the UK, conservationists have said.

The UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme (UKBMS), based in Wareham, Dorset, found for the first time more than half of their species in the UK are in long-term decline.

It also said common butterflies – that live in gardens, parks and the wider countryside – had their second-worst year since 1976.

Dr Richard Fox, head of science at Butterfly Conservation, said he was “devastated” by the apparent decline, and it had been brought about by human actions.