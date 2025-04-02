Last year ‘one of the worst for UK butterflies’

From BBC
Last year was one of the worst on record for butterflies in the UK, conservationists have said.
The UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme (UKBMS), based in Wareham, Dorset, found for the first time more than half of their species in the UK are in long-term decline.
It also said common butterflies – that live in gardens, parks and the wider countryside – had their second-worst year since 1976.
Dr Richard Fox, head of science at Butterfly Conservation, said he was “devastated” by the apparent decline, and it had been brought about by human actions.
The scheme has asked volunteers to count butterflies across the country since 1976 and monitors more than 3,000 sites.
“We have destroyed wildlife habitats, polluted the environment, used pesticides on an industrial scale and we are changing the climate,” Dr Fox said.
“That means that when we have poor weather, these already-depleted butterfly populations are highly vulnerable and can’t bounce back like they once did.
“And with climate change, that unusual weather is becoming more and more usual.”
The scheme found 51 of the UK’s 59 species declined in 2024 compared to 2023, with just six species showing any increase.
It is led by national charity Butterfly Conservation, the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH), British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC).
Dr Marc Botham, butterfly ecologist at the UKCEH, said: “These deeply concerning results from the UKBMS emphasise just how important it is to monitor and record our wildlife so we can target conservation efforts and protect our beloved species.
“Butterflies in particular are valuable not just in their own right but also as indicator species, meaning they can tell us about the health of the wider environment.”