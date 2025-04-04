Chance of asteroid hitting Moon increases slightly

From BBC

A large asteroid whose chances of hitting Earth have been all but ruled out is now slightly more likely to hit the Moon than previously thought, Nasa says.

When first discovered, asteroid 2024 YR4 had a very small chance of impacting Earth in 2032 but the US space agency has cut that chance to 0.004%.

It has now reported though, that the likelihood of a Moon impact on 22 December, 2032, has more than doubled from 1.7% to 3.8%. It based the recalculation on information from telescopes including the James Webb Space Telescope.

“There is still a 96.2% chance that the asteroid will miss the Moon,” Nasa said in a statement, noting that even if it did make impact, it wouldn’t change the Moon’s orbit.