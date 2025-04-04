Colombian farmers switch from coffee to cacao as temperature and prices soar

RISARALDA, Colombia — “Before, anyone who wanted to grow cacao at 1,200 or 1,500 meters [3,900 to 4,900 feet] altitude was considered crazy,” says Orlando Quintero Gonzales, an agronomist in Colombia’s Eje Cafetero, or the Coffee Axis. “Today, with climate change reshaping agricultural landscapes, these altitudes could become optimal for this crop.” As small-scale farmers move their coffee plants to higher elevations to escape rising temperatures, new crops like cacao are taking over the abandoned lands. Some are switching crops altogether to avoid declining yields. It’s redefining agricultural priorities and reshaping the local economy, says Quintero Gonzales, who also heads an experimentation center at the Federation of Cacao Growers (Federación Nacional de Cacaoteros). In the Eje Cafetero, Colombia’s emblematic coffee-producing region spanning the departments of Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío and Tolima, this transformation is already underway. “We replaced 95% of the coffee plants on the farm with cacao when we took over five years ago because it’s easier to manage,” says Claudia Giraldo, a farmer in Risaralda, while climbing the steep hill to show her recently planted cacao trees. Researchers warn that this shift in Colombia’s coffee belt is not just a temporary adaptation but a structural transformation. While coffee cultivation increased in 2024 with more resistant varieties and support, production has seen small increases and even declines in previous years due to droughts and El Niño. Overall, the cultivation area is down by about 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) compared to 10 years ago. Cacao production, on the other hand, has…This article was originally published on Mongabay

