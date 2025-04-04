Fishing cats in India struggle to survive outside protected areas

The wetlands of West Bengal in eastern India are one of the country’s best habitats for the fishing cat, a species vulnerable to extinction. But a significant population of these fish-eating, mid-sized wildcats lives outside protected areas, putting them at high risk of road accidents and retaliatory killing, reports contributor Nabarun Guha for Mongabay India. Indian states often designate an official “state animal,” and for West Bengal it’s the fishing cat (Prionailurus viverrinus), which can be found prowling near rivers, marshes, lakes and mangroves. To understand their distribution outside protected areas, researchers recently deployed camera traps across wetland areas of southern West Bengal. They documented the cats at 24 locations, 17 of which weren’t previously known to harbor fishing cats. “And 60% of these locations are adjacent to human settlements where fishes are cultivated in ponds for consumption, while the remaining 40% are near commercial fish cultivation areas known as bherry,” study lead author Samrat Chakraborty, from the University of Calcutta, told Guha. Living near people can be dangerous. In a previous study, Chakraborty found that West Bengal’s fishing cats are often killed in road accidents. “These incidents have increased because highway networks are separating suitable habitat patches of these cats,” he said. Chitrak Pramanik, an animal rescuer, said at least 70 fishing cats have died in road accidents in Howrah near Kolkata, West Bengal’s capital, in the last three to four years. The fishing cat is also a victim of its name. In Bengali, it’s called baghrol for it’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

