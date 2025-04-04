Lithium Triangle mining may strain water sources more than expected, study says

Global demand for lithium is expected to increase by nearly 500% over the next few decades, as countries invest more in batteries and electric vehicles meant to reduce their carbon footprint. But lithium also brings its own environmental concerns, putting stress on freshwater supplies in the desert areas where the mineral is most common. Measuring water availability for lithium extraction is still unreliable, especially in South America’s high-altitude Lithium Triangle, home to the world’s largest deposits. More accurate models need to be applied there so mining operations don’t use more water than is available, one recent study argued. If mining operators continue with their current water usage, it could exacerbate the region’s scarcity problem and lead to the destruction of ecosystems and a crisis for nearby communities. “The conventional wisdom is overestimating the amount of water by at least an order of magnitude,” said David Boutt, who co-authored the study in Communications Earth and Environment. “We found that all but one of the 28 basins in our study should be classified as ‘critically water scarce,’ even without incorporating current, to say nothing of future, demands on the water supply.” The Lithium Triangle spans more than 414,000 square kilometers (160,000 square miles) across Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, where an arid climate and water-trapping basins have helped form an estimated 98 million tons of lithium deposits. Mining the lithium involves extracting salty brine and storing it in large evaporation ponds where the sun removes the water, leaving behind a solution that is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

