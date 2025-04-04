Study delves into increase in humpback whale sightings in UK and Ireland

Earlier this year, U.K. media reported an increase in humpback whale sightings in British and Irish waters. Between December 2024 and January, The Guardian reported some 17 sightings of humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) from the Isles of Scilly in southwest England. Meanwhile, the nonprofit Sussex Dolphin Project reported more than 50 sightings from Sussex in southeast England during the 2024-2025 winter season. Thea Taylor, managing director at the Sussex Dolphin Project, told the BBC they’re not entirely certain where the whales are coming, but they “believe the humpbacks that pass through the Eastern English Channel are coming from the feeding grounds in the Arctic Circle and travelling South to warmer waters often used for breeding grounds.” “They would usually travel along the West Coast of the UK, and we do not currently know what causes them to travel down the East Coast,” Taylor said. Marine biologist Gemma Halstead with the University of Exeter told Mongabay by email: “I believe there’s enough evidence to show that humpback whale visits to the UK and Ireland have increased over the past 20 years.” A 2019 study reported increased sightings of humpback whales in Scotland during the winters of 2017 and 2018. Many humpback populations appear to be recovering after a ban on commercial whaling in 1986. But one reason for the recent increase in sightings along the U.K. coasts could be prey availability, Halstead said: “Where the fish go, the whales tend to follow.” “Humpback whales feed on small schooling fish, which are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

