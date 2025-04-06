Brazil is speeding-up forest fire prevention to avoid dangerous tipping points in the Amazon (commentary)

Brazil is facing an alarming surge in forest fires. Last year, the country registered 237,000 fires and over 30.8 million hectares of vegetation were consumed by flames—an area the size of Italy. This represented a 79% increase in areas burned compared to 2023. The Amazon rainforest bore the brunt, accounting for 58% of the total burned area. The threat of more fires during the 2025 fire season prompted the Brazilian government to declare a nationwide environmental emergency. Early this year, the Supreme Court ordered the federal government and all Amazon and Pantanal states to draw-up emergency fire management plans. The future risks of forest fires in Brazil over the coming decade are disconcerting. Rising global temperatures and shifting climate patterns are expected to intensify droughts, creating even more flammable conditions across the Amazon, Pantanal, and Atlantic Forest. Both the El Niño and La Niña climate cycles are also expected to become more frequent and severe. Without significant reductions in deforestation and carbon emissions, parts of the Amazon will likely tip in the coming decades, transitioning into a savanna-like ecosystem. Greenpeace Brazil conducted an aerial survey in southern Amazonas and northern Rondônia to monitor deforestation and fires in July 2024. Photo © Marizilda Cruppe / Greenpeace. Brazilian forest fires are overwhelmingly man-made. Some of the underlying drivers include deforestation, degradation, land grabbing, and land clearing for agriculture and cattle ranching, all of which involve the deliberate use of fire, a practice that frequently spirals out of control. Illegal logging and mining exacerbate the problem, with fires set to cover up deforestation or create access routes for unauthorized extractive activities. Meanwhile, climate change and extreme weather conditions have intensified, making rainforests drier and more flammable than ever. The consequences of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

