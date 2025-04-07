Conserving vultures in Southern Africa may provide substantial economic gain: Report

Vulture populations in Southern Africa are dwindling, yet the birds could bring large economic benefits to the region, according to a recent report by the NGO BirdLife. Assessing the “value” of vultures in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, researchers found that the ecosystem services they provide are worth around $251 million per year for the three countries alone. Extrapolating those findings across the Southern African region, that figure rises to about $1.8 billion annually. “We’ve always known that vultures [are] valuable in terms of their role in the ecosystem,” Lovelater Sembele, senior vulture conservation officer for Southern Africa at BirdLife Africa, tells Mongabay. “But we had never evaluated it to find the value of the role that they play in the ecosystem.” White-backed vulture in flight. A recent report by BirdLife International assessed the value of ecosystem services provided by vultures across Southern Africa. Image by Ian White via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). The researchers reviewed scientific studies, surveyed beneficiaries in the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA), the general public in each country and internationally, and rangers and park managers; assessed the value of a range of “services” vultures provide, like ecosystem cleansing, sentinel species identification to carcasses, tourism, and cultural importance. Overall, the report found that the “value” of vultures is around $18 million per year in Botswana, $92 million in Zambia and $141 million in Zimbabwe. They calculated that the loss of vultures amounts to an economic hit of $47 million per year, whereas conserving them amounts to a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

