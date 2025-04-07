How cultural and religious beliefs combine for snow leopard conservation (commentary)

In November 2023, at 4 a.m., four snow leopards made their way into Mingmar Gurung’s livestock corral in Dhakmar village, Mustang district, Nepal. Hearing the goats’ commotion so early in the morning, Mingmar ran toward the corral. The scene was heartbreaking: out of the 190 goats, snow leopards had killed 77. In the morning, villagers found the group of snow leopards on nearby ridges and took pictures and videos. Two of the animals returned the next morning at 3 a.m. to feed on the goats. One of them was trapped in the corral for half an hour while another escaped. Mingmar, who could have sought revenge, chose not to, since Buddhism teaches compassion and nonviolence. “This is the culture of the people of the Himalayas and a reflection of their attitude towards Mother Nature,” says Surya Bahadur Thakali, a Lama priest from Mustang. Mustang is home to 14,452 people of predominantly Buddhist ethnic groups, with 20.9% Thakali, 20.1% Gurung, and the remaining population from other ethnicities. Around 60.2% of the people follow Buddhist teachings in this district north of Nepal’s central Himalaya region, which is also one of the crucial habitats of the globally vulnerable snow leopard (Panther uncia). Although the animal’s actual population is uncertain for lack of detailed studies, Mustang is considered crucial because it also serves as a transboundary corridor between Nepal and its northern neighbor, China. Snow leopard in Nepal. Image courtesy of Madhu Chetri The Buddha’s teachings encourage compassion, mindfulness, interconnectedness, and generosity toward nature…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay