122 companies responsible for a third of present day sea-level rise: Study

What’s new: Almost half of global average temperature rise and a third of sea-level rise can be attributed to the “carbon majors,” the world’s 122 largest fossil fuel and cement producers, a recent paper shows. What the study says: Research from U.S.-based science advocacy NGO Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) used climate-carbon cycle models, and found that between 1854 and 2020, emissions from the carbon majors contributed to 45% of the present-day surface air temperature rise and 29% of sea-level rise. The paper also projects that by 2300, greenhouse gases from the companies’ past production could result in 35 centimeters (14 inches) of sea-level rise. “While the quantities of fossil fuels produced by these companies into the future are, as yet, undetermined, the impacts of their past production on the climate system will continue for centuries,” the authors wrote. While the findings support previous UCS research, the authors wrote in a blogpost that using new data and updating the methodology, through the same climate modeling approach in the 6th IPCC report, allowed them to make projections for future scenarios. In an alternative scenario, had the carbon majors halted their emissions after 1990, meaning they only produced emissions from 1854-1990, they would have been responsible for up to 26% of present-day air temperature rise and roughly 17% of sea-level rise. Lower carbon emissions would also mean global temperatures today would be 0.18-0.23° Celsius (0.3-0.4° Fahrenheit) lower and sea levels would be 2-3 cm (0.7-1.2 in) below current levels. What this means:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

