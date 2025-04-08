As Acapulco’s mangroves disappear, Mexico takes strides to protect its coastal forests

In the Mexican port city of Acapulco, in southwestern Guerrero state, human activities have put so much pressure on the most important lagoons that the mangrove areas in this city have been severely damaged by urbanization and made more vulnerable to damage from hurricanes. Some mangroves are even on the path to disappearing, according to a 2024 study published in the journal Comunicación Científica. The study analyzed the various impacts that have brought the main lagoons in Acapulco to a critical state beyond the damage left by Hurricane Otis in 2023, which was the strongest to make landfall in the Mexican Pacific in 40 years. Low tide at a damaged Acapulco mangrove. Image courtesy of Benjamín Castillo Elías. The study found the mangroves of Laguna Negra in Puerto Marqués, Acapulco, diminished by about 60% between 1970 and 2020. After Hurricane Otis, the mangrove areas almost completely disappeared, according to the study. Satellite data from Global Forest Watch suggest mangrove loss continued in 2024. The study’s results indicate the disappearance of the Laguna Negra mangrove is due to population growth and the expansion of agriculture. Farther south, Laguna Tres Palos is the largest lagoon in Acapulco. Although the impact of hurricanes on the lagoon has been comparatively minor, it still lost 30% of its mangrove areas between 1970 and 2020 due primarily to agricultural expansion, according to the study. Study co-author Benjamín Castillo Elías, who specializes in the management and conservation of mangroves, told Mongabay Latam that Acapulco’s mangrove loss is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay