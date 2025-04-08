Bangladesh witnesses coastal erosion, salinization as tourism tramples a flowering vine

The once-common beach morning glory vines (Ipomoea pes-caprae) have slowly been disappearing from Cox’s Bazar beach in southeastern Bangladesh, especially at the more popular tourist destinations like Laboni, Kolatoli and Sugandha beach points. Experts and studies indicate excessive footfall on the beach — which is destroying the coastal ecosystem — is leading to the morning glory decline in Cox’s Bazar. However, the plant is still doing well in Daryanagar, Himchari, Inani and Teknaf beaches to some extent, where tourism is comparatively less. And their existence here is critical. The absence of the flowery creeper in the populated spots has made the sandbar fragile, which has resulted in frequent erosions, affecting the ecology. According to research, beach morning glory is one of the common vegetation types on Bangladesh’s beachy coasts. The plant plays an important role in forming dunes by trapping airborne sedimentation. Sand dunes conserve food and provide shelter for crustaceans, birds and small insects and coastal animals. They also play a role in preventing tidal surges and floods. They keep the structure of the beach sand intact, and coastal fauna depend heavily on them. Although seemingly small, their role is essential in protecting the ecosystem of the beach. M. Shahidul Islam, environmental science and geography professor at the University of Dhaka, says, “The species is very effective in protecting beach areas from soil erosion and helping the environment recover. It can grow in sandy soil with very few nutrients and needs little water. It can also survive in high…This article was originally published on Mongabay

