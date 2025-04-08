Clean energy’s share of world’s electricity reaches 40%, report says

More than 40 percent of the world’s electricity was generated without burning fossil fuels in 2024, according to a new report from think-tank Ember.

But carbon dioxide emissions, which warm the planet, have risen to an all time high, the report says, with hot weather pushing up the overall demand for power.

That meant an increase in the use of fossil fuel burning power stations.

Solar power continues to be the fastest-growing energy source, with the amount of electricity it generates doubling in the last three years.