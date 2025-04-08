Clean energy’s share of world’s electricity reaches 40%, report says

From BBC
BBC environment correspondent
More than 40 percent of the world’s electricity was generated without burning fossil fuels in 2024, according to a new report from think-tank Ember.
But carbon dioxide emissions, which warm the planet, have risen to an all time high, the report says, with hot weather pushing up the overall demand for power.
That meant an increase in the use of fossil fuel burning power stations.
Solar power continues to be the fastest-growing energy source, with the amount of electricity it generates doubling in the last three years.
“Solar power has become the engine of the global energy transition,” said Phil Macdonald, the managing director of Ember.
“Amid the noise, it’s essential to focus on the real signal. Hotter weather drove the fossil generation increase in 2024, but we’re very unlikely to see a similar jump in 2025.”
In a separate report, the European Copernicus climate service said March 2025 was the second hottest on record, extending a spell of record or near record breaking temperatures.
Ember is a global energy think tank which has been predicting for several years that emissions of the climate warming gas carbon dioxide were about to start falling.
But this hasn’t happened yet due to increasing global demand for electricity.
Solar revolution
Cheap and relatively easy to install, for the twentieth year in a row solar is the fastest growing electricity source. According to Ember, the amount generated by