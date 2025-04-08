Colombia’s green transition should be inclusive: Interview with Susana Muhamad, former environment minister

BOGOTÁ — In June 2022, Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla member, was elected as Colombia’s first avowedly leftist president, promising to fight inequality, bring “total peace” to the country, and dismantle the fossil fuel industry. After Petro took office, Colombia became the first major oil-producing country to join the treaty initiative to eliminate fossil fuel extraction. In early 2023, he banned new oil and gas exploration contracts, while putting pressure on Congress to pass a ban on fracking. Colombia quickly stepped in to assume the presidency of the 2024 United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16) after Türkiye, the planned host, withdrew following three devastating earthquakes in February 2023. To lead his ambitious environmental agenda at home and internationally, Petro named Susana Muhamad as the minister of environment and sustainable development, and president of COP16. Muhamad, 47, started her career as a sustainable development consultant for Shell Global Solutions International in the Netherlands. She later went on to work as secretary of the environment and general secretary of the Bogotá mayor’s office, then as a city councilor. She served as vice president of the national coordination board of the Colombia Humana political party before her appointment to Petro’s cabinet in August 2022. Colombia is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, and the most biodiverse per square kilometer. It’s home to the Amazon, the world’s largest tropical rainforest, which covers more than a third of the country’s territory. Colombia contributes less than 1% of the world’s CO2 emissions, but is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay