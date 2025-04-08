Tree rings reveal mercury pollution from illegal gold mining: Study

New research has found that some tropical trees in the Peruvian Amazon can be used to monitor mercury pollution from gold mining, offering an alternative to expensive air monitors. Roughly 16 million people worldwide engage in artisanal and small-scale gold mining, much of which is illegal due to environmental and human health concerns. In many tropical areas, including the Peruvian Amazon, miners use mercury to separate gold from its ore. The gold-mercury amalgam is then burned off, leaving the gold behind but exposing miners and the environment to toxic mercury fumes. Previous research has mostly focused on how mercury from gold mining affects aquatic ecosystems, where it bioaccumulates up the food chain, posing risks to fish and the people who eat them. For this study, researchers wanted to understand mercury contamination on land. The air monitors used to measure mercury on land are expensive, so the researchers explored the possibility of using tree cores instead to detect the presence of mercury and determine when it was emitted. However, in the absence of distinct seasons, most tropical trees don’t create growth rings, which can be counted to determine the year they were formed and analyzed for chemical content. But the researchers found three species of tropical trees in their study area that were previously documented to create growth rings. So they took samples from all three but found only fig trees (Ficus insipida) actually created rings. The core samples were taken in 2019 and could be dated back to 1941. Researchers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

