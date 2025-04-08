What pushes Indigenous Munduruku people to mine their land in Brazil’s Amazon?

This is part three of a series on the operation to evict illegal gold miners from the Munduruku Indigenous Territory. Read part one here and part two here. Part four and five are coming soon. Indigenous people recruited by illegal miners in Brazil’s Munduruku Indigenous Territory complicated government efforts to control the spread of illegal mining, which caused diseases, mercury contamination, attacks and deaths in communities. Munduruku organizations told Mongabay that although the eviction operation has so far led to a reduction in mining, they fear miners will return once security forces withdraw. “Today, all movements have decreased, including the presence of white men, both in the mines and in the villages,” Hidelmara Kirixi, from the Munduruku Wakoborũn Women’s Association, told Mongabay by email. “However, there is another concern: After the operations in our territory end, the white miners may return because some of our own Munduruku relatives may ask them to come back. This could happen again, as it did in previous years.” In exchange for a cut of the profits, some Munduruku people help illegal miners secure access to Indigenous lands and resist government crackdowns, according to Munduruku organizations and researchers. But rarely do they receive the full amount they were promised, they said. Munduruku children playing at Sawré Muybu Indigenous Land. Image by Júlia Mente / Greenpeace. Mining is always illegal on Indigenous territories, even by the Indigenous people on their own land, a Federal Police officer involved in the Munduruku eviction operation told Mongabay. However, Alisson…This article was originally published on Mongabay

