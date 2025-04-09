After decade of delays, pressure mounts on Indonesia to pass Indigenous rights bill

JAKARTA — Rights activists have lambasted Indonesia’s parliament for delaying yet again a long-awaited Indigenous rights bill — stuck in limbo for more than a decade — even as communities continue to lose millions of hectares of land and face criminalization for defending their ancestral territories. The bill is widely seen as a crucial step to safeguarding Indigenous peoples’ rights amid an increase in land grabs, investment-linked conflicts, and the persecution of communities defending their traditional lands. Indonesia’s main Indigenous alliance, AMAN, first proposed the bill in 2003, arguing it was essential to protecting Indigenous rights and lands and address deep-rooted injustices. In 2010, AMAN began drafting an academic paper to support the bill’s submitted to parliament. The House of Representatives adopted the proposal in 2012, formally kicking off the deliberation process. Yet despite being listed as a legislative priority every year since 2014, the bill has seen no meaningful progress. Martin Manurung, deputy chair of parliament’s legislative committee, attributed the delays to lawmakers’ inability to identify the core issues affecting Indigenous communities in Indonesia. “We want to see how the identification process goes [before resuming the deliberation of the bill],” he said as quoted by investigative media outlet Tempo in March. Martin said mapping the challenges — from tenure disputes to cultural preservation — would be time-consuming due to the diversity and complexity of issues faced by Indigenous groups. Only after this process is complete, he added, can lawmakers begin drafting stipulations in the bill to address them. But…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay