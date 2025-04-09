Can solar fences stop human-elephant conflict in India?

VALPARAI, India — Frequent interactions between humans and wildlife define life in Valparai, a town in India’s Tamil Nadu state, where the surrounding dense forests of the Western Ghats are fragmented by sprawling tea estates. These forests are home to elephants, Indian bison, bears and leopards, which frequently traverse the area. The relationship between wildlife and the local community is difficult, with the latter often suffering property damage, injuries, and even loss of life. To address these challenges, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has introduced a smart virtual fencing system powered by solar energy. Under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiative (TANII), 1,300 standalone solar-powered units have been installed across Valparai — 700 in the Valparai forest range and 600 in the Manomboly range — for the equivalent of about $350,000. This invisible barrier, equipped with infrared sensors, activates an alarm and flashing lights whenever any movement is detected near the system, aiming to alert people of nearby animals and deter wildlife from approaching human settlements. Valparai has tried out other early-warning systems before, such as bulk SMS alerts, voice call alerts, TV scrolls and red-light alerts, which have all helped to a degree. According to the Nature Conservation Foundation, these measures reduced the average number of casualties per year from three to one. The solar-powered virtual fence builds on these efforts, offering a more dynamic and real-time system to alert people about the presence of wildlife in their vicinity. While the system has shown promise, challenges remain. Some residents question…This article was originally published on Mongabay

