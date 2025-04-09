Honduras pays the climate cost as its forests disappear and storms rise

TOCOA, Honduras – On a rainy November day in 2024, Storm Sara, a slow-moving tropical cyclone, struck Honduras, claiming at least six lives and displacing more than 6,000 people. Along the country’s northern coast, trees were bent or broken, roads turned into brown rivers, and houses were torn apart and swept away. Sara was one of 18 storms to batter Honduras last year. Storms like Sara have been wreaking havoc across Honduras in part because the country continues to lose its forests, considered one of its best defenses against climate change-related events, experts have warned. Deforestation rates in the country continue to be among the highest in the Americas, driven primarily by cattle ranching, logging, mining and illegal drug trafficking. The loss of vegetation cover has rendered the land unable to absorb excess water, worsening the impacts of floods that destroy homes, crops and entire communities. Amid the current climate crisis, forests may hold the key to mitigating climate risks, according to Josué León, coordinator of the forest unit at the Department of Environment and Development at Zamorano University in the capital, Tegucigalpa. Sources consulted by Mongabay say the Honduran government has started acknowledging the crucial role of forests in mitigating mounting climate risks, but its focus remains on emergency response, leaving most climate mitigation efforts to international actors or neglecting them altogether. Efforts to address deforestation are also lagging, they say. A red dirt road cuts through expansive oil palm plantations. Commodity-driven agriculture is responsible for 25% of Honduras’ forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

