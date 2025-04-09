Iconic frankincense trees of Yemen’s Socotra Island have become rarer

Socotra Island, known as the Galápagos of the Indian Ocean, hosts an unusual diversity of plants found nowhere else on Earth. Nine of these endemic plant species, belonging to the genus Boswellia, are now closer to extinction, according to the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority. Boswellia is an “iconic genus,” Frans Bongers, a professor of tropical forest ecology at Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands, told Mongabay by email. The shrub-like trees, found in parts of Africa, southern Arabia and the Indian subcontinent, produce an aromatic resin called frankincense that’s been used worldwide for centuries in incense, perfumes and traditional medicine. Of the 24 known Boswellia species, 11 are only found on Socotra Island, off the coast of Yemen. The IUCN’s latest assessment reveals that five of the island’s Boswellia species — Boswellia ameero, B. elongata, B. bullata, B. dioscoridis and B. popoviana — have moved from vulnerable to endangered on the IUCN Red List since the last assessment in 2004. One species, B. nana, has plunged even further, from vulnerable to critically endangered. Three species — B. samhaensis, B. hesperia and B. scopulorum — were scientifically described only after the 2004 assessment. Their first IUCN Red List assessment now categorizes them as critically endangered. All three species have both small populations and limited distribution, said Petr Maděra, a professor of forest botany at Mendel University in the Czech Republic. Maděra is an assessor for the IUCN Red List status of Boswellia trees and coordinates the Socotra endangered project, supported by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

