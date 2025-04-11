Corals recover faster on artificial structures than on natural reefs, study finds

As climate change causes ocean temperatures to rise, coral bleaching events are expected to become more frequent. So, scientists are looking for ways to help coral reefs recover more quickly, and a new study from Japan suggests that artificial structures like breakwaters may be helpful. When oceans become excessively warm, corals can expel the symbiotic algae living within their limestone skeletons, causing them to turn a ghostly white, as if bleached. Severe or frequent bleaching events can kill coral reefs, vital ecosystems that support roughly a quarter of marine species at some point in their lives. With time, corals can recolonize reefs after bleaching, but warming oceans are expected to cause more frequent bleaching events so corals need to recover as quickly as possible between events for the best chance at long-term survival. To better understand how to help corals become more resilient, researchers in Japan studied how quickly corals return to artificial structures compared to natural reefs after bleaching. Previous studies have explored the same question, typically over one to 10 years. The Japanese study used 29 years of field data. Using government data, the researchers compared coral cover on vertical breakwaters — grooved structures built to protect the shore from waves — with coral recovery on natural reefs in Naha Port, Japan, from 1989 to 2018. A bleaching event in 1998 affected both types of substrates, but “corals on artificial structures recovered faster from [the] mass bleaching event than the natural coral reef ecosystems,” Toko Tanaya, lead author…This article was originally published on Mongabay

