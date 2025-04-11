Global breakthrough to tackle shipping emissions

From BBC

Countries have agreed a global deal to tackle shipping emissions, after nearly ten years of negotiations.

The agreement covers the vast majority of the world’s commercial shipping and means that starting in 2028, ship owners will have to use increasingly cleaner fuels or face fines.

The deal was nearly derailed after Saudi Arabia forced a last minute vote and the US pulled out of talks in London – but it eventually passed on Friday.

Small island states and environmental groups were angry that a blanket tax was not agreed to and called the deal “unfit for purpose”.

Shipping accounts for around 3% of global emissions. But unlike many other sectors it has struggled to reduce its carbon footprint over the last decade and is reliant on fossil fuels like diesel. But the agreement means it is now the first industry in the world with internationally mandated targets to reduce emissions. The agreement was passed at the UN's International Maritime Organisation (IMO) meeting. It will require owners of large international vessels to increase their use of less carbon intensive fuels or face a penalty of up to $380 per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions they emit from burning fuel. Although the final agreement was passed, it had to be put to a vote – an unusual move for UN bodies that usually agree measures by consensus. The vote was requested by Saudi Arabia, who did not support the agreement, and this position was shared by a dozen other oil-producing nations, including Russia. Although they opposed the proposal, they will be bound to implement it because they are members of the IMO. There have been moves to improve the efficiency of ships, but emissions have continued to increase in line with global trade