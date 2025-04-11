Heat wave scorches parts of India with record temperatures

Several cities across India saw temperatures top 40° Celsius, or 104° Fahrenheit, this past week, with some areas exceeding 46°C (114.8°F). Delhi experienced a heat wave for three consecutive days, recording its warmest April night in three years, with temperatures 5-6°C (9-10.8°F) above normal for the period. Many areas in the country’s northwest remain on yellow alert, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) April 10 heat wave warning bulletin, which means the heat is tolerable but may be of concern to vulnerable populations such as the elderly, infants and those with chronic diseases. Parts of Gujarat state were on orange alert as of April 10, as heat wave conditions prevailed in some districts, meaning an increased likelihood of heat-related illnesses. In orange alert areas, residents are advised to avoid heat exposure and to combat dehydration. The government of Uttar Pradesh state ordered hospitals to be prepared for heat-related illnesses, while animal shelters and veterinary teams were reminded to be on alert and have enough shelter and water for animals. In Barmer city, Rajasthan state, the maximum temperature rose to 45.6°C (114°F) on April 6, then to 46.4°C (115.5°F) on April 8, breaking decades of previous records for April. In fact, on April 8, almost 30 weather stations across the country recorded temperatures above 43°C (109.4°F), many categorized as having severe heat waves. While a low-pressure system brought some rain on April 11, local media cited IMD saying heat-wave-like conditions will be felt in the northwestern regions of Delhi, Punjab,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay