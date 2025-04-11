New bat detection system in India promises more efficient data collection

Studying insect-eating bats isn’t easy: they’re tiny, fly at night, and navigate using ultrasonic frequencies far above human hearing range. But experts in India have come up with a potential solution to make long-duration bat research easier: they’ve devised an automated, solar-powered instrument called BatEchoMon that continuously listens for bat calls in the surrounding landscape, and relays the data back to researchers in near-real time, reports contributor Aisiri Amin for Mongabay India. Bat biologist Kadambari Deshpande and technologist Vedant Barje, who developed BatEchoMon last October, have installed two of the devices on private farms in the western state of Maharashtra. Their goal is to monitor insectivorous bats and understand the role they play in agro-systems. “For instance, insectivorous bats control agricultural insect pests of several crops, and thus contribute to the protection of yields from pest-driven losses,” Deshpande told Mongabay India. To study insectivorous bats, researchers generally rely on handheld devices called bat detectors. Whenever a bat flies by, the detector’s microphone picks up the high-frequency sounds the mammals use to navigate and find food. The device then displays the calls as graphs on the detector’s screen, with each bat species having a unique call signature. But there are a few challenges: there isn’t yet a comprehensive reference resource for Indian bats’ calls as many species remain unrecorded, and sorting out bat calls from background noise, as well as analyzing the data, can be a long-drawn-out process, Amin reports. Answering ecological questions also requires listening for bats over long periods…This article was originally published on Mongabay

