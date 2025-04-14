Katy Perry set for space with all-women crew on Blue Origin rocket

Pop star Katy Perry and five other women are set to blast into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ space tourism rocket.

The singer will be joined by Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sánchez and CBS presenter Gayle King.

The New Shepard rocket is due to lift off from its West Texas launch site and the launch window opens at 08:30 local time (14:30 BST).

The flight will last around 11 minutes and take the crew more than 100km (62 miles) above Earth, crossing the internationally recognised boundary of space and giving the crew a few moments of weightlessness.