Project to suck carbon out of sea begins in UK

A ground-breaking project to suck carbon out of the sea has started operating on England’s south coast.

The small pilot scheme, known as SeaCURE, is funded by the UK government as part of its search for technologies that fight climate change.

There’s broad consensus among climate scientists that the overwhelming priority is to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the chief cause of global warming.

But many scientists also believe that part of the solution will have to involve capturing some of the gases that have already been released.