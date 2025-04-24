Fingerprints of city-sized icebergs found off UK coast

From BBC

Icebergs as large as cities, potentially tens of kilometres wide, once roved the coasts of the UK, according to scientists.

Researchers found distinctive scratch marks left by the drifting icebergs as they gouged deep tracks into the North Sea floor more than 18,000 years ago.

It’s the first hard evidence that the ice sheet formerly covering Britain and Ireland produced such large bergs.

The findings could provide vital clues in understanding how climate change is affecting Antarctica today.