Water firms admit sewage monitoring damaging public trust

From BBC

Water companies should no longer be allowed to monitor their own levels of sewage pollution, the industry body has told the BBC exclusively.

Instead they are proposing a new, third-party monitoring system to build consumer trust.

The recommendation is part of a submission made to the UK government’s independent review into the water sector.

Campaigners have long complained the companies’ self-reporting has prevented the true scale of pollution in UK water being revealed.

A third-party system could add more pressure to the regulators, which have also been criticised for not holding the companies to account.

A report from the National Audit Office is expected to say on Friday that the Environment Agency does not currently have enough capacity to take on any new monitoring. David Henderson, CEO of industry body Water UK, told the BBC: “We absolutely accept that self-monitoring is not helping to instil trust and so we would like to see an end to it, and in place of it a more robust, third-party system.” As part of their permitting arrangements water companies are expected to regularly sample water quality to identify potential pollution, and submit this data to the Environment Agency in an arrangement known as “operator self monitoring”. But there have been incidents of misreporting by water companies in England and Wales uncovered by the regulators, who said some cases had been deliberate. Southern Water was previously issued fines totalling £213m by the industry regulator (Ofwat) and the environmental regulator (the Environment Agency) for manipulating sewage data. In that case, there was unreported pollution into numerous conservation sites which caused “major environmental harm” to wildlife. The company later admitted its actions “fell short”. Henderson added that the industry never asked to self-monitor, but that it was introduced in 2009 by the then Labour government to “reduce the administrative burden” on the Environment Agency Read the full article