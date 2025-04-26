Area burned by UK wildfires in 2025 already at annual record

The area of the UK burnt by wildfires so far this year is already higher than the total for any year in more than a decade, satellite data suggests.

More than 29,200 hectares (292 sq km or 113 sq miles) has been burnt so far, according to figures from the Global Wildfire Information System, which has recorded burnt area since 2012.

That is more than the previous high of 28,100 hectares for the whole year of 2019.

The prolonged dry, sunny weather in March and early April helped to create ideal conditions for widespread burning, according to researchers.