Area burned by UK wildfires in 2025 already at annual record

BBC Climate & Data teams
The area of the UK burnt by wildfires so far this year is already higher than the total for any year in more than a decade, satellite data suggests.
More than 29,200 hectares (292 sq km or 113 sq miles) has been burnt so far, according to figures from the Global Wildfire Information System, which has recorded burnt area since 2012.
That is more than the previous high of 28,100 hectares for the whole year of 2019.
The prolonged dry, sunny weather in March and early April helped to create ideal conditions for widespread burning, according to researchers.
Wildfires are very common in the UK in early spring, with plenty of dead or dormant vegetation at the end of winter that can dry out quickly.
The switch back to wetter conditions over the past couple of weeks has largely brought an end to the spell of fires for now, but not before reaching record levels.
The figures from the Global Wildfire Information System only capture fires larger than roughly 30 hectares (0.3 sq km).
More than 80 such fires have been detected across the UK since the beginning of the year.
Most fires are deliberately or accidentally started by humans, but favourable weather conditions can make it much easier for fires to ignite and spread quickly.
“We had an exceptionally dry and sunny March,” said Will Lang, head of risk and resilience services at the Met Office.
“This followed quite a wet autumn and winter, which can