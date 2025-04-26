Spring’s hot weather to be treat for nature lovers

With what’s being called a mini-heatwave looming for the UK, it’s not just humans looking forward to warmer weather.

The warm spell is expected to give a temporary boost to nature as migratory birds arrive from afar and butterflies stretch their wings.

The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) says a succession of milder winters and wetter springs are all contributing to change in the natural world.

While a brief warm spell won’t make much difference to the natural world overall, it could be a bonus for nature lovers.