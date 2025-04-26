Spring’s hot weather to be treat for nature lovers

From BBC
With what’s being called a mini-heatwave looming for the UK, it’s not just humans looking forward to warmer weather.
The warm spell is expected to give a temporary boost to nature as migratory birds arrive from afar and butterflies stretch their wings.
The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) says a succession of milder winters and wetter springs are all contributing to change in the natural world.
While a brief warm spell won’t make much difference to the natural world overall, it could be a bonus for nature lovers.
“On the plus side, better weather is more inviting for us to get out and enjoy the spring. Dawn chorus is at its peak at the minute and calm, warm mornings are perfect for enjoying it,” says Jon Carter of the BTO.
The Met Office says a brief spell of warmth at the end of April isn’t a bad thing for wildlife – and there shouldn’t be much impact to water sources such as ponds.
“Climate change is already having a big impact on our wildlife, but a temporary blip like this is an end of April dividend for wildlife,” says the Met Office’s Grahame Madge.
Some wildlife accelerates its activity with warm spring weather, so people may see natural areas near them teaming with life this coming week.
Butterflies and birds may be particularly prominent, Mr Madge adds.
Some studies suggest warm weather means birds can breed earlier in the year and do