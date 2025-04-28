Regeneration, super strength, stolen powers: Meet sea creatures inspiring research

From NPR

From starfish and sea slugs to jellyfish and sponges, the ocean’s invertebrates are some of the most ancient and diverse critters on Earth. And so are their superpowers, as marine biologist Drew Harvell calls their unique abilities. In her new book, The Ocean’s Menagerie, she chronicles the amazing abilities of some of these spineless creatures and showcases how they’ve inspired our science and medicine.

