Endangered axolotl release raises hopes for rare amphibian

One of the world’s most endangered amphibians – the strange, perpetually smiling Mexican axolotl – has thrived after being released in artificial wetlands, scientists have discovered.

In a study that provides hope for the long-term future of a creature that was pushed to the brink of extinction, scientists released 18 captive-bred axolotls in restored and artificial wetland close to Mexico City.

The researchers fitted the animals with radio trackers and found that they “survived and foraged successfully at both sites” – even gaining weight.

Lead researcher Dr Alejandra Ramos from the Autonomous University of Baja California said this was an “amazing result”.