Mosquitoes in Scotland as far north as Shetland

From BBC
Senior Weather Presenter
Julie-Anne Barnes
BBC Scotland News
A Scottish summer is synonymous with the humble yet pesky midge.
But Glasgow University scientists have confirmed the continued rise of its distant cousin – the mosquito.
The country is now home to more than 20 different species of the biting insect, and some have been identified in Shetland – the most northern location to date.
More commonly associated with tropical climes, mosquitoes are a natural part of the Scottish ecosystem.
The extent of the mosquito population is being understood thanks to a successful citizen science project.
Midge bite or a mosquito?
University researchers had received numerous reports from the public of nuisance biting and originally suspected midges or clegs to be responsible.
Further analysis showed the areas in question were swarming with mosquitoes, actively trying to bite people.
Over the last 12 months more than 700 potential sightings and photos were submitted to the ongoing Mosquito Scotland project.
After analysis, more than half were confirmed to be mosquitoes with 21 different species now calling Scotland home.
While sightings from the public were at their peak during the summer, reports were submitted to the team in every month of last year.
The insects are most often spotted in woodland areas, particularly pine forests in the east, though they are often found inland in our biggest cities. In Glasgow larvae was found floating in stagnant water such as garden plant pots and ponds.
Heather Ferguson, professor of medical entomology at the University of Glasgow, described the initial