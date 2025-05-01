Mosquitoes in Scotland as far north as Shetland

A Scottish summer is synonymous with the humble yet pesky midge.

But Glasgow University scientists have confirmed the continued rise of its distant cousin – the mosquito.

The country is now home to more than 20 different species of the biting insect, and some have been identified in Shetland – the most northern location to date.

More commonly associated with tropical climes, mosquitoes are a natural part of the Scottish ecosystem.

The extent of the mosquito population is being understood thanks to a successful citizen science project.

Midge bite or a mosquito?