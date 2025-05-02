Can this lynx born in a zoo learn to live in the wild?

Jonah Fisher

BBC environment correspondent

Reporting fromKarlsruhe, Germany

As the door of its crate opens, the lynx sniffs the air, checks the coast is clear and cautiously takes its first steps toward freedom in Germany’s Black Forest.

A lynx born in a zoo in Cornwall could become the first UK zoo-born cat to be successfully released into the wild.

Animals born and raised in zoos are rarely considered for release because they either don’t have the survival skills or have become too used to human interaction.

But a shortage of female lynxes in the European breeding programme led to the unusual request being made for the cat from Newquay Zoo.

It has been moved to Germany where it will spend the next few months being monitored in an enclosure to see if it’s up to the challenge.