Sandeel fishing ban to remain in place

A challenge to Britain’s ban on commercial fishing for sandeels in the North Sea has been dismissed in an international court.

Sandeels are a vital source of food for marine life including seabirds that live along the UK coastline.

Two bans for English and Scottish waters were put in place in early 2024 to prohibit trawlers netting the tiny fish, following concerns that sandeel stocks were becoming too low.

Judges at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) based in The Hague ruled there is no legal obligation to reverse the closure order after the EU claimed the move was “discriminatory and disproportionate”, and could threaten the future of commercial sandeel fishing in Denmark.