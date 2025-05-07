Soviet-era spacecraft likely to crash back to Earth

Part of a Soviet-era spacecraft is expected to crash back to Earth this week after being stuck in orbit for more than half a century.

Kosmos 482 was launched in 1972 as part of a mission to Venus but it never escaped low Earth orbit and separated into four pieces, according to Nasa.

One of those pieces, believed to be the lander probe, is expected to re-enter our atmosphere around 10 May and at least part of it could survive the journey without burning up, according to Nasa.

There is much we don’t know about the re-entry, including where it might land, but even if any of it does survive, 70% of the planet is covered by sea so it is unlikely to cause significant damage.