Moon dust ‘rarer than gold’ arrives in UK from China

The first samples of Moon rock brought back to Earth in nearly 50 years have arrived in the UK – on loan from China.

The tiny grains of dust are now locked inside a safe in a high security facility in Milton Keynes – we were given the first look at them.

Professor Mahesh Anand is the only scientist in the UK to have been loaned this extremely rare material, which he describes as “more precious than gold dust”.

“Nobody in the world had access to China’s samples, so this is a great honour and a huge privilege,” he says.