Litter ‘nightmare’ as street cleanliness worst on record

Littering has reached a “crisis point,” campaigners have said, after surveys of street cleanliness across Wales revealed the worst situation on record.

Keep Wales Tidy said the rise was mainly being driven by a “huge increase” of on-the-go food and drinks packaging, as well as pressure on council street cleaning budgets.

Councils told BBC news they were “struggling” to maintain budgets to clear litter in the face of increased costs in other areas, like social care.

The Welsh government said it was working with local authorities and others to ensure “more clean and cared for areas”.