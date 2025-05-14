Mosquito-borne killer disease threatens blackbirds

A mosquito-borne disease freshly arrived in Britain has spread large distances, with scientists racing to understand the risks to wild birds.

Infected insects can spread the deadly Usutu virus to blackbirds, raising fears for the famous songsters.

New data shows Usutu has spread across much of southern England in five years, and has been linked to declines in some blackbird populations.

Scientists are monitoring its spread amid warnings that mosquitoes and the diseases they carry may expand their range under climate change.

“We’ve seen that the virus has spread further than we thought it might do, and it’s persisted,” Dr Arran Folly of the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) told the BBC.