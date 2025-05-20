Home

The biotech company Funga uses machine learning and DNA sequencing to restore the soil microbiome in forests. Photo: Kyra McCague / The Allegheny Front

A nonprofit hopes to help landowners reclaim mineland in Appalachia by planting trees and selling carbon credits. Their first partner is the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. A bill in the Pennsylvania legislature would withhold funding from communities that try to restrict shale gas drilling because of pollution and disruption. De-paving parties involve hard hats, sledgehammers, and a lot of volunteers to create space for water drainage and gardens.


Tree of Life Lutheran Church in Harrisburg says its solar panels provide almost all the power it needs for its three buildings. Photo: Karen Hendricks for Climate Solutions

Last year, workforce development organizations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia were awarded a $15 million EPA grant to train people in landscaping and tree pruning, and to expand their services. But the federal government just terminated the grant. A new map shows there have been important federal investments in clean energy across Pennsylvania, but as federal dollars to support climate initiatives become uncertain, more action is needed. A reporter was stopped by police for asking follow-up questions at an oil and gas committee meeting.


Black bear near the Stone House at Ganoga Lake in Colley Township, Sullivan County, Pennsylvania. Photo:: Ben.Kouba / flickr (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The future of the Endangered Species Act is in question. A bill to amend it was recently introduced in Congress, and environmentalists are taking issue with it. Attacks by black bears are exceedingly rare, but they do happen. How proximity to humans and our pets could be pushing some species, like black bears, to act erratically. Pittsburgh International Airport is doubling the size of its solar field about a mile from the main terminal.

