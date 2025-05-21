‘Shrinking Nemo’: Smaller clownfish sound alarm on ocean heat

From BBC
Fish similar to those made famous by the movie Finding Nemo are shrinking to cope with marine heatwaves, a study has found.
The research recorded clownfish living on coral reefs slimmed down drastically when ocean temperatures rocketed in 2023.
Scientists say the discovery was a big surprise and could help explain the rapidly declining size of other fish in the world’s oceans.
A growing body of evidence suggests animals are shape shifting to cope with climate change, including birds, lizards and insects.
“Nemos can shrink, and they do it to survive these heat stress events,” said Dr Theresa Rueger, senior lecturer in Tropical Marine Sciences at Newcastle University.
The researchers studied pairs of clownfish living in reefs off Kimbe Bay in Papua New Guinea, a hot spot of marine biodiversity
The wild clownfish are almost identical to the ones depicted in the movie Finding Nemo, in which a timid clownfish living off the Great Barrier Reef goes in search of his son.
The scientific study took place in the summer of 2023, when temperatures shot up in the oceans, leading to large swathes of coral turning white.
The scientists took multiple measurements of individual clownfish coping with the heat.
They found the tiny fish didn’t just lose weight but got shorter by several millimetres. And it wasn’t a one-off – 75% of fish shrunk at least once during the heatwave.
Dr Rueger explained: “It’s not just them