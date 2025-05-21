Thames Water halts bosses’ bonus scheme

From BBC

Thames Water has decided to “pause” its scheme to pay out big bonuses to senior executives linked with securing its £3bn rescue loan.

The decision comes after Downing Street said bosses at the troubled firm “rewarding themselves for failure is clearly not acceptable”.

The company’s “retention scheme” was set to amount to 50% of senior bosses’ pay packets, which could have led to them getting £1m on top of their annual salaries and regular bonuses.

Thames had been accused by the environment secretary of “trying to circumvent” forthcoming rules to ban water companies from paying bonuses.