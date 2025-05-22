Busy hurricane season expected as forecasters fear Trump cuts

The coming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be busier than usual, US science agency NOAA has warned, just as cuts to American research are raising fears about the ability to track and prepare for these often deadly storms.

Between six and 10 hurricanes are forecast for the Atlantic between June and November, compared with the typical seven.

Warmer sea temperatures – made more likely by climate change – and generally favourable atmospheric conditions, are behind the forecast.

Several scientists have told the BBC that widespread firings by President Donald Trump’s administration of government researchers could endanger efforts to monitor hurricanes and predict where they might hit.