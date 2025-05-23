William: Attenborough was ‘inspiration’ for new show

From BBC

The Prince of Wales has described Sir David Attenborough as a “big inspiration” to him growing up, and the motivation behind his new wildlife documentary highlighting the work of rangers.

In an unexpected appearance at a screening earlier this week, Prince William credited the veteran nature presenter with “being able to present wonderful parts of the world to many of us most of us will never get a chance to visit”.

He said he hoped his new six-part series, called Guardians, “does the same kind of thing”.

The prince and Sir David share a passion for conserving the natural world, and have supported each other’s projects in the field.

The heir to the throne has attended screenings of the broadcaster’s documentaries privately, while Sir David has been a champion of Prince William’s environmentally focused Earthshot Prize since its inception. Now taking a lead from the 99-year-old host of Ocean and Planet Earth, the prince said his new series “reminds people that there are still wonderful parts of the world and there is still hope, and there’s still amazing work being done”. He surprised those attending the screening of the series when he walked into a central London hotel and sat with journalists to watch the first three episodes. Guardians will focus on how the work of rangers – who protect endangered animals whose role has become significantly more risky. Around 1,400 rangers have died in the past decade. “This is now one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet,” the prince told reporters. “It shouldn’t be. Protecting the natural world shouldn’t be that dangerous. “Being a soldier, a police officer, the emergency services – these jobs are dangerous, people put their lives on the line. “I don’t think people realise it’s the same for these guys and girls around the world.” He attributed the increased threat to “community Read the full article