German court rejects Peruvian farmer’s landmark climate case

A court in Germany has rejected a lawsuit brought by a Peruvian farmer against German energy giant RWE in a long-awaited decision.

Saúl Luciano Lliuya had argued that the firm’s global emissions contributed to the melting of glaciers in Peru – threatening his hometown of Huaraz with flooding.

He was seeking €17,000 (£14,250) in compensation – money he said he would use to pay for a flood defence project to protect the city.

However, the higher regional court in the German city of Hamm on Wednesday blocked the case from proceeding further and ruled out any appeals, putting an end to Mr Lliuya’s 10-year legal battle.

RWE said it was not active in Peru and questioned why it was singled out.