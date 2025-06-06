Most new build homes must have solar panels – Miliband

From BBC
Political correspondent
Christina McSorley
Political producer
Builders will be required to fit solar panels to the “vast majority” of new build homes in England under changes to be published this year, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has said.
The regulations will require developers to add panels unless the buildings fall under certain exemptions such as being covered by shade.
Speaking to the BBC, Miliband said the move was “just common sense” adding that solar panels would save the typical household £500 a year on their energy bills.
The Home Builders Federation said it backed fitting more panels but cautioned against introducing “burdensome” paperwork which it said could harm government efforts to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029.
The rules will be included in the Future Homes Standard, which will detail a wider plan for improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.
The government says it will be published in autumn but there will be a transitional period for developers to adjust to the regulation changes.
Current building regulations do not compel developers to add solar panels to new homes.
The last Conservative government consulted on new regulations including a proposal that new build homes should have rooftop solar panels covering the equivalent of 40% of the building’s ground area.
However, they were voted out of power before their proposed changes could be implemented.
The Labour government is now promising to introduce rules which would mandate developers to add solar panels to all new builds.
