Most new build homes must have solar panels – Miliband

Leila Nathoo

Political correspondent

Christina McSorley

Political producer

ShareSave

Builders will be required to fit solar panels to the “vast majority” of new build homes in England under changes to be published this year, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has said.

The regulations will require developers to add panels unless the buildings fall under certain exemptions such as being covered by shade.

Speaking to the BBC, Miliband said the move was “just common sense” adding that solar panels would save the typical household £500 a year on their energy bills.

The Home Builders Federation said it backed fitting more panels but cautioned against introducing “burdensome” paperwork which it said could harm government efforts to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029.